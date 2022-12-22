TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: A visit to Who-ville

It’s a page out of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” at Lacey‘s house on 18th SW between SW Roxbury and SW 98th – their theme is “Who-ville,” the town where the Grinch made off with the decorations and presents but discovers he “HADN’T stopped Christmas from coming!” Even by day, you can see the sneaky green Grinch:

Lacey says the subfreezing weather’s taken a bit of a toll on the display – she was out today replacing some strands of lights on the fence, but can’t get her battery-powered stars going because “the switches are frozen shut!”

Our trips out to check out lights have been curtailed by road ice, so we’re looking forward to getting out of the deep freeze. Photos in the meantime are welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com; you can see the lights we’ve shown by scrolling through this WSB archive.