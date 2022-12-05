Timeless Kitchen Design: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming another local business as a WSB sponsor – Timeless Kitchen Design. It’s the time of year that many people spend even more time than usual in their kitchens, so maybe you’re thinking about overhauling yours. Here’s what Paula Kennedy of Timeless Kitchen Design wants to tell and show you:

Good design is what drives me while working with homeowners. To help their dreams come true, creating spaces that enable you to thrive is one of the most fulfilling experiences as a designer and business owner. I’ve spent the last 25 years fine-tuning my craft as I chose to specialize in Kitchen and Bath design. We all know that the kitchen is the heart of the home but it’s even being called the new living room, and our bathrooms are more than just for hygiene, they’ve become places of rejuvenation.

This Kitchen remodel in Normandy Park was a lovely Transitional-style kitchen. We moved two walls, which captured a much smaller ’80s kitchen and combined a breakfast nook, small kitchen, and dining room into a grand space to gather with the family.

It all started with custom blown-glass pendant lights found at a glass shop in Fremont. They had a large busy family and needed more storage, more countertop space and room for multiple cooks. Trends that you can find in this remodel:

· Two different colors for cabinetry

· Quartz countertops

· Speed oven

· Two sinks

· Paneled appliances

· Matching built-in’s in the dining room

· Transitional design style

There were many custom features in this kitchen but a pull-out recycle bin on locking wheels with butcher block top polished off this kitchen’s features!

I am a Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer, Certified Living in Place Professional and a Certified Architectural Color Consultant. I have lived in the Pacific Northwest my whole life and in West Seattle for 10 joyous years. I’m in love with West Seattle and am planting roots in our beloved community. It is my deepest desire to grow my business sharing my experience, knowledge and resources with my neighbors. Find Timeless Kitchen Design online here, or call 425-466-4483.

