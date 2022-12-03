SUNDAY: Pathfinder K-8’s famous handmade wreaths return

If you’re going to The Junction tomorrow for the Farmers’ Market and/or other shopping – look for the return of some of West Seattle’s most popular handmade decorations! If you haven’t already seen it in our Holiday Guide, here’s the announcement:

Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is holding our 27th annual wreath fundraiser to benefit outdoor education at Pathfinder K-8 School. After a 2-year hiatus we’re so excited to announce we’re back selling Door Decor – wreaths and other holiday swag – at The Junction (next to Wells Fargo) during Farmers Market days December 4th, 11th, and 18th. Everything is 100% unique and made from foraged materials from our yards and tree lots (thank you, Trees by the Sea on Alki!). This year’s selection will be some of our best! For more info: pathfinderk8ptsa.org

Have a hot lead on fallen branches or other supplies we can use in our creations? Email kathleen.hynes@me.com and bae.jungun@gmail.com

Thank you for supporting the kids at Pathfinder School!