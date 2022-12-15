SPORTS: West Seattle Little League registration begins

Six days before the start of winter, a hint of spring to follow … it’s the first day of registration for West Seattle Little League. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

West Seattle Little League will offer Baseball, Softball, and Challenger programs; registration is now open!

West Seattle Little League Spring 2023 registration is now open for all youth ages 4-14.

Each year, we want to make sure all kids have the opportunity to write the next chapter in the Little League story, regardless of their situation. Thanks to the generous support of T-Mobile, financially challenged families in our community can apply for the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant, which helps cover registration fees associated with West Seattle Little League for the upcoming season! Little League and T-Mobile share the belief that every kid should have the chance to play ball.

The WSLL baseball and softball spring season will run from March – June and features fun activities like the jamboree, sandlot days, and end-of-the-year picnic. Interested to know more details? Check out westseattlelittleleague.com to find information about boundaries and divisions of play.

We look forward to seeing you on the field!