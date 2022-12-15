SCHOOLS: Out with the snow day, in with the remote day

Tomorrow is the last day before winter break for Seattle Public Schools and other schools that follow its schedule – no classes until Tuesday, January 3rd (as Monday, January 2nd will be the “observed” New Year’s Day holiday). Because of the September strike, the school year is already scheduled to end on the last day of June. In order to avoid the possibility of stretching into July, SPS announced this week that it’s gearing up for remote instruction in weather that otherwise would cancel classes for “snow days” (leading to makeup days after June 30th). Toward that end, the district is asking that all students bring home a district-issued device before break, in case of snow on what would be the first day back. It’s all explained here.