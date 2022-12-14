REMINDER: Stilll updating our West Seattle Holiday Guide!

With four days until Hanukkah, one week until Winter Solstice, 11 days until Christmas, and 18 days until New Year’s, we’re still adding to our all-season-long WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (and updating it nightly to remove events that have passed so you’re not scrolling through outdated info). It’s where you’ll find events and info including holiday markets/bazaars, Santa photo ops, concerts, plays, other performances, tree lots, donation drives, and more. We’re also building lists of holiday services and “what’ll be open on the holiday,” so all of that information is appreciated. Best way to send something for the guide is westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!