REMINDER: Here’s how the city is handling garbage/recycling pickup this week

Last week’s snow and ice are long gone but one lasting memory is in view along curbs: Uncollected garbage, recycling, and yard waste. This morning Seattle Public Utilities reiterated how that’ll be handled this week:

-Monday, normal since you weren’t missed last week

-Tuesday-Friday, collection is on your regular day, and you can put out twice the regular weekly amount, since you were missed last week. SPU says again that if last week was your recycling week, “We will attempt to pick up recycling in the off week.”

If you’re setting out extra, here’s what SPU requests that you put it in.