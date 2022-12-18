Remembering Pamela L. Allen, 1959-2022

Family and friends are remembering Pamela L. Allen and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Our dear Pamela Lea Allen, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Seattle on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a brief illness.

Pam was first and foremost a loving mother to her son Alexander, the center of her universe. Alexander is currently attending Whitman College. Pamela was immensely proud of Alexander as he launched his college career at Whitman College so successfully. Pam’s heart was with her family and friends and her beloved pup, Harper Rose. She loved the yearly gatherings at the family cabin on Loon Lake in eastern Washington, where her family and devoted longtime made lasting memories together.

Pam loved the outdoors – hiking, backpacking, downhill and cross-country skiing, and bicycling. Her dream was to have a sweet little farm with goats and furry friends to tend to. She coined nicknames to her friends in her own special unforgettable way, and she made friends across the country and around the world as a traveler.

Pam was born in 1959 in Seattle and grew up on Bainbridge Island. She graduated from The Annie Wright School in Tacoma in 1978, and went on to attend Whitman College in Walla Walla, graduating in 1982 as an Art History major. Pam was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Pam began her architectural studies at SUNY in Buffalo, New York, and later earned her master’s degree at The Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles. Pam was a talented architect, working for several firms in the Seattle area before starting her own architectural practice, Pamela Allen Architecture, serving her community near and far.

Pam is survived by her dear son Alexander Land; her adoring parents Darrell and Sada Kate of Bainbridge Island; her brother Timothy Allen and his wife Gina with their children Sam, Lily, and Chester; her nephews Daniel and AJ Allen of Seattle. Pamela was preceded in death by her oldest brother Gregory Allen. Pam adored her niece and nephews and doted on them as a loving aunt since they were babes in arms. She is also survived by her former husband and Alexander’s father, Jason Huntley-Land of Bainbridge Island, and was close to Jason’s mother Janet Land of Lincoln, Nebraska.

A private family memorial is planned as we share our grief together. A celebration of Pamela’s life will be held in late winter for her many dear friends and lovely neighbors. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Pam’s wishes were for donations to be made to: Whitman College, Hamlin Robinson School, or Mary’s Place Seattle. Please share your memories of Pam here and to stay informed about Pam’s Celebration of Life to be held in the near future.