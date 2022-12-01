ORCAS: New state report recommends keeping some boaters and paddlers further away from endangered Southern Resident whales

(Photo by David Hutchinson, from January 2020 visit of Southern Resident Killer Whales)

“A big win for the whales.” That’s how Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail describes a new recommendation from the state to require some boaters and paddlers to give Southern Resident Killer Whales more space. She served on the governor-appointed task force that advocated for SRKW protections including keeping boats further away from the endangered orcas. Here’s what the state has announced:

A new report released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) recommends that the Legislature increase the vessel buffer for recreational boaters, commercial whale watching operators, and guided paddle tours around Southern Resident killer whales to 1,000 yards to further support orca recovery. Prompted by Senate Bill 5577, the report considers the effectiveness of rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale-watching operators aimed at protecting Southern Residents from the effects of vessel noise and disturbance. Listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 2005, Southern Resident killer whales face three main threats: lack of food, contaminants in their food, and vessel noise and disturbance as they forage and communicate using echolocation. Center for Whale Research’s September 2022 census recorded the Southern Resident population at just 73 individuals. Just this past summer, the Department designated 12 Southern Residents as vulnerable after researchers demonstrated they were in the lowest body condition state—the bottom 20% for the whale’s age and sex—which is associated with a two-to-three times higher rate of mortality.

The news release also notes:

The Department also recommends maintaining the definition of commercial whale watching and the license requirement, but recommends changes to reduce the potential financial and administrative burden of the license and rules, simplifying where possible, and further distinguishing between motorized commercial whale watching and non-motorized, guided paddle tours. While the report recommends a 1,000-yard buffer around Southern Residents, it doesn’t suggest any changes to commercial or recreational viewing of other, healthier populations such as Bigg’s killer whales, humpback whales, gray whales, or any other whale species currently in the area, which comprise most whale-watching opportunities in Washington.

The full 86-page report is here. Sandstrom says The Whale Trail was part of a focus group interviewed while the report was being prepared, and supports its recommendations. She points to research “quoted in the report shows that female Southern Resident orcas stop foraging when vessels approach closer than 400 yards, and that SRKW exhibit behavioral changes when vessels approach closer than 1,000 yards.” That study (summarized here) was by researchers including West Seattleite Jeff Hogan. The current regulations are a 300-yard buffer on either side for recreational boaters and 400 yards in front and behind, while commercial whale watchers have to stay 1/2 nautical mile away October through June but are allowed to view the Southern Residents from 300 yards away for two 2-hour periods each day July through September.

The Legislature would have to take action to put this new recommendation into place – but in the meantime, she notes, “Until the law is changed, boaters can voluntarily pledge to stay 1/2 nautical mile from SRKW by taking the pledge at GiveThemSpace.org.”