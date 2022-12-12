ORCAS: Dive deeper into Southern Residents’ status at The Whale Trail’s gathering Thursday

(L pod in Puget Sound – photo by M, Sears, permit 21348)

Maybe you’ve been lucky enough to see Southern Resident Killer Whales during one of their recent appearances off West Seattle. It’s a thrilling sight – but also troubling to know they remain endangered, with their population still near a historic low. What are researchers finding? What can you do to help? If you can spare a little time this Thursday night, you can find out at The Whale Trail‘s next gathering, here in West Seattle. Here’s the invitation:

A record chum run has brought J, K, and L pods back to central Puget Sound even more than usual this year. Join The Whale Trail for its annual winter gathering, where researchers Mark and Maya Sears will present photos and findings from recent encounters with these beloved and iconic pods.

TWT Director Donna Sandstrom will share exciting updates on key initiatives to protect the orcas, and how you can help. Celebrate the season, and the whales, with old friends and new. Hope to see you there!

What: Whale Trail Winter Gathering featuring presentation by Mark and Maya Sears

When: Thursday 12/15, 7 PM. Doors open 6:30.

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Cost: $5 suggested donation. Kids under 12 get in for free.

Space is limited! Get tickets soon.