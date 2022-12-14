NEW YEAR’S EVE: Space Needle’s plan for welcoming 2023 – fireworks, lights, and drones

(January 1, 2019 photo by Robert Spears)

With a clear view from across the bay, the Space Needle‘s New Year’s Eve fireworks show is practically local for us, so here’s what was just announced: For one, if you’d rather be there in person than watching from here (or on a screen), they’re again going to allow a crowd to gather for viewing from beneath the Needle at Seattle Center. Second, they’re adding a drone light show this year. It’ll be produced by Sky Elements of Fort Worth, Texas. Here’s how the Space Needle’s announcement describes the plan:

The captivating formations — designed to integrate with the fireworks and light displays being launched and projected off of the Space Needle — will fly between 200 and 600 feet above ground, directly north of the tower. The coordinated drone effects will be best seen from the Seattle Center campus grounds. This won’t be the firm’s first show in the Emerald City; Sky Elements’ drones performed at T-Mobile Park following a Seattle Mariners game on July 22, 2022.

Before the midnight fireworks and drone light show, the Needle will stage “two musically-choreographed light shows” at 10 pm and 11 pm, produced by Illuminate Production Services; the 11 minutes of fireworks are by Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.