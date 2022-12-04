MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras returning ‘home’ for free concerts this week

The West Seattle Community Orchestras invite you to two free concerts this week – if you haven’t already seen them in our Holiday Guide or Event Calendar, here’s the full announcement:

The West Seattle Community Orchestras are returning to our home at Chief Sealth International High School to kick off our 20th season of winter concerts. We have been online and in alternate performance spaces for almost 3 years, so it is incredibly exciting to be back at Sealth, performing in the hall.

Tuesday 12/6 at 6 PM is the Debut Orchestra, conducted by Rachel Nesvig, and Concert Orchestra, conducted by Bryan Kolk. Both groups are playing a selection of pieces, including several timely Holiday pieces.

Friday, 12/9 at 7 PM, the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Anna Wittstruck, is performing a selection of pieces, and we are so excited to showcase the Elgar Cello Concerto with soloist Alastair MacRae. Mr. MacRae is a local artist joining us from Tacoma, where he is the Cordelia Wikarski-Miedel Artist in Residence and cello instructor at the University of Puget Sound, as well as the cellist of the Puget Sound Piano Trio.

This should be a fantastic set of free concerts; we are so excited to see the community again, and provide some indoor entertainment after the week of snow!