Junction festival with tree lighting & GLOWS, plus 20+ more options for your West Seattle Saturday

That’s a live look at the heart of The Junction, where streets will close later this morning and stay closed until late tonight for the holiday season’s biggest celebration. More on that midway down the list, which is a long one today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

WATCH THE WORLD CUP: Here’s our list of who’s opening early for the 7 am USA-Netherlands match – nine establishments in West Seattle and South Park.

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: 8:30 am-2 pm, join Gail Ann Photography for holiday photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). Fee, part of which is a nonprofit donation. Full details, including how to make an appointment for today or other dates, are in our calendar listing.

SOUTHWEST POOL: Closed today, as staff illnesses continue.

SCAVENGER HUNT CONTINUES: This is the first full day of the nine-day Winter Wander West Seattle scavenger hunt that Alice Kuder is presenting again this year – have fun exploring the peninsula, with a chance for prizes from local businesses. Register your team ASAP – all the details are in our preview.

SOUTH DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP: “Please join your neighbors – pick up trash, bag leaves, and clear the street gutters. Supplies available at 8812 18th Ave SW at 9:15 am.”

BOOTSIE’S SAUCE POP-UP: Small-batch hot-sauce maker! 9:45 am-1 pm at Delridge Grocery Co-op (5444 Delridge Way SW).

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD AND COAT DRIVE: Two students are again organizing their annual drive-up/ride-up donation drive in the lot behind Hope Lutheran (42nd/Oregon), 10 am-3 pm, more in our calendar listing.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, this independent elementary school (a WSB sponsor) welcomes prospective families: “We invite you to visit the school, tour our campus, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary.” (4105 California SW)

BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, this cooperative elementary school (also a WSB sponsor) invites prospective families to visit. (10300 28th SW)

SENIOR CENTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Shop local from more than 20 vendors during this event at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 10 am-4 pm. (California/Oregon)

GARDEN CENTER: Rare open day for the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center! 10 am-3 pm, north end of campus. (6000 16th SW)

SANTA PAWS AT WINDERMERE: Free event with a professional photographer taking your pet’s pic with Santa, 11 am-1 pm – details in this flyer. (4526 California SW)

POTTERY POP-UP: Shop work by artists from Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay during the second day of this three-day pop-up at California/Oregon, 11 am-5 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM GIFT SHOP: Noon-4 pm, visit the gift shop at the home of local history, with a 50%-off sale on glass ornaments and books. (3003 61st SW)

MAKERS’ HOLIDAY ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) – shop dozens of local artists, crafters, makers. See participant lineup in our calendar listing.

MAGIC SHOW: Magician Raymond has a 1 pm show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) that still had tickets available as of early this morning – go to the Kenyon Hall website to get yours if they’re still available!

HOLIDAY MARKET AT FUTURE PRIMITIVE: Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW) celebrates its 4th anniversary with a Holiday Market starting at 1 pm and Santa on hand for photos 3:30-5:30 pm.

HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL, GLOWS, NIGHT MARKET, TREE LIGHTING: Tonight’s the night! 4-8 pm in The Junction, where California and Alaska will be closed for the festivities. Here’s our full preview; here’s the schedule:

4:00 – Festival begins. Night Market and Beer & Wine Garden are open. Endolyne Choir, School of Rock, and Mode Music Studio perform on stage.

5:00 – G.L.O.W.S. Costume Promenade on streets. Elvis performs on stage.

6:00 – Costume Contest on stage.

6:30 – Lighting of the tree in Junction Plaza Park, followed by Santa reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and leading a carol sing-along.

7:00 – Dancer and Prancer perform on stage.

As explained in our preview, the costume contest is for YOU and/or your pet. Bottom line, this celebration is vastly expanded from years past, so come down to Downtown West Seattle and have fun!

WINTER BENEFIT CONCERT: Local musicians play at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to benefit local charities, 4:30 pm – details and (free) ticket link in our calendar listing.

CHRISTMAS BASH: 5-8 pm party at West Seattle Christian Church (4400 42nd SW), all welcome: “Join us during West Seattle’s Hometown Holidays Night Market and GLOW (we’re just a block away!) for an evening full of Christmas Cheer with music, a holiday smorgasbord of delectable delights (including our chocolate fountain), gingerbread houses, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, games, Photo Booth, Pastor’s Spicy Christmas Wassail, and our UGLY SWEATER CONTEST!”

SOCCER PLAYOFF MATCH: 5 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Cultures United plays Dep. Rose City in a UPSL playoff game. Free admission.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Second weekend for thousands of lights synched to music outside the Iversons‘ home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm,

HOLIDAY CONCERT: West Seattleite-founded Puget Soundworks, an all-gender, LGBTQIA+-centered community chorus, presents the second of three performances of their holiday concert “Menagerie,” 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – tickets here.

MUSIC & TOY DRIVE: Live at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), DEAL and Ricky Gene Powell perform on Teddy Bear Night – bring new teddy bears (or other types of toys) to donate to Toys for Tots. Doors at 7, music at 8, $10 at the door, 21+.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s the next performance of “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), with Queen Andrew and VJ Lacefront.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!