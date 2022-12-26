West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

Here’s what this morning’s ‘king tide’ looked like in West Seattle

December 26, 2022 10:04 am
This morning’s burst of wind hit right before something that WAS predicted – the “king tide” peaking at ~13 feet just before 8 am. We went to Alki for a look, and have received others’ photos from West Seattle shores (thank you!). Above and below are our photos from the Alki Bathhouse vicinity – sandbags were out around Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza:

Kelsey Carlson sent video of the water lapping toward the plaza:

Next photo is from Sam Uzwack, at the west end of the Alki promenade:

From around the point at Constellation Park, Betsy Ackerley caught the waves and wind from above:

At ground level, video from Greg Jalbert:

From Lincoln Park, Sydney Hammerquist sent this view:

Tomorrow morning’s high tide at 8:40 am will be just a bit lower – 12.9 feet – and then in January, 13-foot tides return January 23-24-25.

1 Reply to "Here's what this morning's 'king tide' looked like in West Seattle"

  • Gill & Alex December 26, 2022 (10:58 am)
    Thanks to all that shared their photos and videos!  Figured there might be a little water over the walls and then for sure with gusts to 55 mph at SeaTac at the same time.

