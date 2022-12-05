HELPING: Nucor and its employees deliver another huge holiday gift to West Seattle Food Bank

Every holiday season, Nucor Steel and its workers bring a huge gift to the West Seattle Food Bank – results of a food drive and a company cash match. Today was delivery day! Above, Melody Sarkies from Nucor sent the photo of preparations for departure from the plant by the bridge; below, Breanna Bushaw from WSFB sent the photo as they unloaded at the food bank’s HQ in High Point (with the help of Tacoma Hydraulics):

This year’s donations totaled 4,100 pounds of food – more than two tons! – and $20,473. Participating in the delivery today from Nucor were Dan Ness, Cooper Harrison, Jason Hanley, Abbie Hart, and Beth Roush; from Tacoma Hydraulics, Brad Martin, John Sawyer Sr., John Sawyer Jr., and Alex Sawyer. If you too can donate to West Seattle Food Bank (which also provides emergency assistance to keep people from becoming homeless), here’s how.