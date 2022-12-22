West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

24℉

HELPING: Dave Newman Insurance Agency extends warm-clothing drive

December 22, 2022 12:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

With the overnight low in the teens and today’s high not expected to get out of the 20s, bundling up in winter clothing can be a matter of life or death for people who don’t have consistent access to someplace warm. Dave Newman Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) has been collecting warm-clothing donations – especially coats – throughout the holiday season and has just extended the drive, with this message:

Thank you, West Seattle!

The annual clothing drive is in full swing. It’s been a tough year for donations for the Clothesline and they can use all the help they can get.

There is still plenty of time to donate. Bring your warm coats to 3435 California Ave SW. We’ll continue the clothing drive through the month of January.

Happy Holidays,
Dave Newman Insurance Agency

The office is open 9 am-5 pm most weekdays. The Clothesline is the clothing bank operated by the West Seattle Food Bank

Share This

No Replies to "HELPING: Dave Newman Insurance Agency extends warm-clothing drive"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.