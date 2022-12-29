West Seattle, Washington

HAPPY HUNDREDTH! West Seattle Chamber of Commerce to celebrate centennial in 2023

December 29, 2022 4:02 pm
The new year will be momentous for the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its announcement today notes that’s a milestone marked by few:

In 2023, The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating 100 years of incorporation. “Of the nearly 3900 incorporations filed in 1923, only 38 exist today” (Source: Washington Secretary of State) and the West Seattle Chamber is honored to be among the 1% still operating!

In 1923, incorporating a business was quite a challenge. Incorporation paperwork was delivered to Olympia, Washington by horseback, steam wheeler, or train. Even if you owned a car, the roads leading to Olympia were virtually impossible to navigate.

To celebrate, the organization’s plans include:
*Unveiling a new “celebratory logo” on January 1st
*Distributing a new Westside Guide around the area – including dozens of locations outside West Seattle – “to encourage people to visit the peninsula”
*Launching a new “Visit West Seattle” mobile app with city Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund money
*Special commemorative treats to be sold by member businesses (example: a custom Husky Deli ice-cream flavor next summer)

Dates are set for four major 2023 events, too:

Chamber Annual Meeting | Tuesday, January 26, 2023 @ Alki Masonic Hall
Cheers to 100 Years Chamber Birthday Party | Thursday, April 27, 2023 @ Admiral Theater
Annual Westside Awards | Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ South Seattle College
Battle for West Seattle Softball Game – West Seattle Chamber vs. West Seattle Junction Association | Sunday, May 21, 2023 @ Mel Olson Stadium (Home of DubSea Fish Sticks)

Watch the Chamber website for details.

