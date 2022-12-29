HAPPY HUNDREDTH! West Seattle Chamber of Commerce to celebrate centennial in 2023

The new year will be momentous for the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its announcement today notes that’s a milestone marked by few:

In 2023, The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating 100 years of incorporation. “Of the nearly 3900 incorporations filed in 1923, only 38 exist today” (Source: Washington Secretary of State) and the West Seattle Chamber is honored to be among the 1% still operating! In 1923, incorporating a business was quite a challenge. Incorporation paperwork was delivered to Olympia, Washington by horseback, steam wheeler, or train. Even if you owned a car, the roads leading to Olympia were virtually impossible to navigate.

To celebrate, the organization’s plans include:

*Unveiling a new “celebratory logo” on January 1st

*Distributing a new “Westside Guide“ around the area – including dozens of locations outside West Seattle – “to encourage people to visit the peninsula”

*Launching a new “Visit West Seattle” mobile app with city Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund money

*Special commemorative treats to be sold by member businesses (example: a custom Husky Deli ice-cream flavor next summer)

Dates are set for four major 2023 events, too:

Chamber Annual Meeting | Tuesday, January 26, 2023 @ Alki Masonic Hall

Cheers to 100 Years Chamber Birthday Party | Thursday, April 27, 2023 @ Admiral Theater

Annual Westside Awards | Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ South Seattle College

Battle for West Seattle Softball Game – West Seattle Chamber vs. West Seattle Junction Association | Sunday, May 21, 2023 @ Mel Olson Stadium (Home of DubSea Fish Sticks)

Watch the Chamber website for details.