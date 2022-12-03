HAPPENING NOW: Lights, drinks, shopping, music, tree lighting @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Festival

It’s happening now in The Junction, where California and Alaska are closed to traffic and open to winter fun at the expanded Hometown Holidays Festival, culminating with the tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska, scheduled to follow the lights-costume contest, which is around 6 pm). Here’s the schedule:

4:00 – Festival begins. Night Market and Beer & Wine Garden are open. Endolyne Choir, School of Rock, and Mode Music Studio perform on stage.

5:00 – G.L.O.W.S. Costume Promenade on streets. Elvis performs on stage.

6:00 – Costume Contest on stage.

6:30 – Lighting of the tree in Junction Plaza Park, followed by Santa reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and leading a carol sing-along.

7:00 – Dancer and Prancer perform on stage.

8:00 – Night Market and Beer & Mulled Wine Garden close.

Our preview, which includes more info on the contest, is here. See you there!

5:24 PM: The Night Market, beer/wine garden, and light-costume promenade are happening on California; Elvis is performing on Alaska. The tree lighting is an hour or less away!