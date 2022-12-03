HAPPENING NOW: From dulcimers to beaver sticks, what you’ll see only at the Senior Center holiday bazaar

Paths are cleared to get to the Senior Center of West Seattle door at 4217 SW Oregon, and once you’re inside, you’ll see tables ringing the main hall with items you won’t see anywhere else – like Denise LeBlanc‘s calendars featuring her Northwest-scenery paintings:

Jen Vanderhoof‘s underwater photography gives you an up-close perspective on sea life:

Jen also has “beaver stick” pencils – made from sticks left behind by beavers.

Also crafted from wood, the dulcimers that Norm Zemke is selling:

They’re challenging to make, he explains, requiring “steam bending.” Then there are some repurposed crafts – Tammy Majeski‘s wreaths are made from vintage Christmas ornaments:

Other vendors have handmade apparel, jewelry, and baked goods – you’ll even find “fidget spinners,” This is all happening until 4 pm, which is when The Junction’s festival starts, so go early and catch the bazaar too.