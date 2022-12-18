Hanukkah celebrations, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Buoy, more for your West Seattle Sunday

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo from Friday’s sunset. At sunset tonight, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, begins, and two public celebrations are part of today’s list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

WATCHING THE WORLD CUP: This morning at 7 am, Argentina and France play for the World Cup championship. We’ve found a few West Seattle venues opening early if you’re looking for a watch party.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

STEPHANIE’S LIFELINE ONLINE TOY DRIVE, LAST DAY: Stephanie’s Lifeline is getting gifts for 40 local families with your help – all the donating for this drive is online; details are here.

KRAKEN MASCOT IN WEST SEATTLE: Meet Buoy at the Morgan Junction Starbucks at 10 am; they’re bringing giveaway opportunities too, as previewed here. (California/Fauntleroy)

FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market itself offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. We’ve even seen Christmas trees and wreaths this season. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska. Note that the market WILL be closed on Christmas Day.

FUNDRAISING WREATH (ETC.) SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students will be selling their handmade wreaths again today by KeyBank in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm today:

This is our last week at the West Seattle Farmers Market! Need a last-minute gift to bring to a holiday party? Still haven’t decorated your front door? We’re holding our 27th annual wreath fundraiser to benefit outdoor education at Pathfinder K-8 School. This year’s selection of wreaths and other holiday swag is truly some of our best, including some super modern designs! Come see us at The Junction (next to Key Bank). Everything is 100% unique and made from foraged materials from our yards and tree lots (thank you, Trees by the Sea on Alki!). This week we want to especially thank the community for all your support during this important fundraiser. It really helps us make Pathfinder K-8 a special place where outdoor education is valued and can be experienced by all of our students.

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: Urgent winter needs that you can help fill – explained here. Dropoffs at 6115 SW Hinds, 11 am-3 pm,

SIDEWALK REVEAL: Help Seattle Street Fixers “reveal” an overgrown sidewalk in Gatewood! 44th/Othello, starting at 1 pm,

DANCE! WEST SEATTLE: The annual performance of “The Magical Doll Maker” is at 1:30 pm at the Highline Performing Arts Center (401 S. 152nd, Burien). Ticket info is here.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Today at 3 pm, it’s the final matinée for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,’ SOLD OUT: At 3 pm, it’s the closing performance of the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film, performed at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – sold out.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Deb Seymour performs her “offbeat songs.” No cover.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Special screening of the 75-year-old classic movie, 3:30 pm at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: His annual visit to Easy Street Records (California/Alaska) – photo sessions 4 pm to 7 pm, then music at 7:30 pm as Cocoa Cris celebrates his record release! No appointment needed for photo sessions; $20 fee raises food-bank funds.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH CONCERT: 4 pm, in the Fauntleroy UCC sanctuary with choir, brass, percussion, and lots of holiday spirit. Free. (9140 California SW)

JUNCTION HANUKKAH CELEBRATION: “Love. Light. Donuts! Kol HaNeshamah, the progressive Jewish congregation in West Seattle, is back this year with Pop-Up Chanukah at the Junction. Join your West Seattle neighbors at Junction Plaza Park at 5 pm for song, candlelighting, and donuts-to-go. Everyone’s welcome!” (42nd/Alaska)

ALKI HANUKKAH CELEBRATION: A 12-foot menorah will be in place outside Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), where it will be lit in a ceremony led by Rabbi Eli Duban (who says it will be lit electrically the next seven nights).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR CONCERT: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here – a few remained when we checked early this morning. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!