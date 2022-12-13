Free coffee, free concert, evening bazaar, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Millipede, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL X 2: The Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that started at 9:30 am will include consideration of confirming Adrian Diaz as Seattle Police Chief (agenda here); the full-council meeting at 2 pm includes Design Review program changes (agenda here). Both are viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE COFFEE: 10 am-1 pm, you’re invited to Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) for Coffee & Connections – free espresso drink, warm-clothing donation drive, and Daystar tours if you’re interested!

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: Join Gail Ann Photography for holiday photos at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 3-7 pm. Fee, part of which is a nonprofit donation. Full details and the appointment link are in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

HOPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Evening bazaar at West Seattle Brewing Company (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), 6-9 pm, rescheduled from original November date because of weather.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Got a question or concern about West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment? This is a public online meeting, 6 pm – here’s how to attend via video or phone.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WSHS WINTER CONCERT: 7 pm in the West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), Jazz Ensembles & Choir, free.

OPEN MIC: Your turn to shine! 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something for us to list, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!