FREE CLASSES: Neighborhood House in West Seattle has help for adult English-language learners

If you or someone you know could use a free class to improve English-language skills, Neighborhood House‘s Katie Lewis wants you to know it’s time to register for the one they’re offering starting in January:

Ready to Work is a free ESL class with a focus on job skills. Students must live in Seattle and be 18+. Computers are provided. Sign-ups close on December 20th, as we will be offering English assessments on December 20th and 21st at the Neighborhood House office. Students may complete this interest form or contact me to sign up. katiel@nhwa.org

Here’s the informational flyer, which Lewis notes is also available in languages including Spanish, Tigrinya, Somali, Oromo, Amharic, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Russian – find those links here.