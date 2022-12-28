Five possibilities for your West Seattle Wednesday night

(The Olympics, photographed today by James Bratsanos)

Finally time to get back to daily event lists, now that the weather drama has passed. We usually publish the list in the morning – running late today, but here are five things to know about for tonight:

CHAMPAGNE TASTING: 5-7 pm at Molly’s Bottle Shop (3278 California SW), “The tasting of four different, delicious Champagnes is free for all.”

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm trivia at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

