Death investigation in South Seattle College parking lot

(WSB photo: TCIS detective and their vehicles at the scene, which is next to a white pickup truck just off screen left)

Detectives from the Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are in the south lot at South Seattle College, investigating a fatal incident. Detective Valerie Carson tells us, “A deceased adult female was found pinned between a vehicle and the curb. Based on surveillance footage, it appears to be an accident. Not clear exactly how it happened but not deemed suspicious at this time. TCIS responded and will lead Investigation.”