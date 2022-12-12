CONGRATULATIONS! SSC Automotive Technology students chosen for scholarship awards

More scholarship news from the Rotary Club of West Seattle – its members have chosen four recipietns for the 2022/23 Earl Cruzen Endowed Scholarship for Automotive Technology. Here’s the announcement:

Awards were presented Tuesday to four South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Automotive Technology students.

The annual award is funded by a generous endowment created by Adah Cruzen in memory of Earl and Virginia Cruzen. Mr. Cruzen was the longtime owner of Cruzen Distributing Inc., an auto parts distribution store. West Seattle is the beneficiary of Mr Cruzen’s words: “It’s not what you are getting out of life, but what you are giving to the life in your community”. He remains alive in our 11 Murals of West Seattle and “Walking on Logs” sculpture.

The awards are comprised of a complete entry-level tool set, including a 298-piece SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set, Screwdriver Set, Torx and Hex Bit Socket Sets, Adjustable Wrench Set, Vise Grip Set, Channellock Set, and Mobile Tool Cabinet. Thanks also to White Center OReilly’s Auto Parts for their contribution of tools.

During their academic program, recipients have exclusive access to their tool set. After graduation with their Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Arts Degree, the tools are theirs.

In the photo above, Rotarians John Enger and Tom Nychay flank the recipients, from left to right: Dylan Moinette, JoAnna Edwards, Lizbeth Meda Jimenez, and Cassandra Gillilan. Instructors Todd Jones and Doug Clapper stand behind.

All four of the award winners share a common goal of making their community a better place. Earl Cruzen can be proud.

If you or someone you know is in the SSC Automotive Technology program, look for next year’s program this fall.