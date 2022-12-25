Christmas Day 2022 in West Seattle: What’s open, and what else you should know today

(Photo by Hana Alishio)

Merry Christmas! Happy 8th night of Hanukkah! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:

LOW BRIDGE: Still closed by mechanical problems as of early today – check the camera for changes.

BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule.

WATER TAXI: Not running today.

FERRIES: As of early today, here’s the WSF plan for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route:

Travelers on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will most likely operate on one-boat service with a sailing adjustment to accommodate a five-hour gap to Southworth. The 2:20 p.m. from Fauntleroy to Vashon will continue on to Southworth at approximately 2:45 p.m. and will return to Vashon around 3:15 p.m. The vessel will then resume the #1 schedule with the 3:45 p.m. from Vashon to Fauntleroy. This will cancel the 2:45 p.m. from Vashon to Fauntleroy and the 3:15 p.m. from Fauntleroy to Vashon.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

NO WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Taking Christmas off, but it will be back next Sunday (New Year’s Day).

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: We found six – here’s the list.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS OPEN TODAY: Eight are on our list – see it here.

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Again this year, only the three Safeways (Roxbury, Admiral, Jefferson Square) are open (8 am-5 pm) – all other West Seattle grocery stores are closed until tomorrow.

CHURCH SERVICES TODAY: Nine of the churches on our list have Christmas Day services.

OTHER NOTES: Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

AFTERNOON BIRD/NATURE WALK: 1 pm at Lincoln Park – details are in our calendar listing.

SEE A MOVIE: The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening.

