Celebration of Life planned Saturday for James C. Haury, 1941-2022

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of James C. Haury. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community:

James Clinton Haury

AUGUST 17, 1941, TO OCTOBER 11, 2022

Lifetime West Seattle resident and Marine Mechanic Jim Haury died after a short illness. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Born in 1941 to Clint and Margie Haury, of Haury’s Boathouse on Alki, Harbor Ave in Seattle.

Jim is survived by his wife Alice of 59 years and sons, Paul and wife Alizah Olivas, and Todd and wife Tasuray Haury, their two grandchildren, Nicholas Haury and wife Porsche, and Mikki Haury and partner David Lovett, and their two great-grandchildren, Vanessa Haury-Lovett and Ryoma Haury, and three granddogs, his sister Jeanne (Haury) James and brother Bill Haury, and his many nieces and nephews.

Throughout his Illness he kept his optimism, wonderful sense of humor, a most welcoming smile, and twinkle in his eyes.

Jim was a marine mechanic by trade for over 65 years with a large client list of happy boaters. Jim owned his own repair shop in White Center for more than 50 years. Todd joined him in 1984 and always worked alongside him and will continue the business in the same Haury care. Paul did the tech work and kept his computers up and running. Even though Jim was semi-retired, he continued to work until his illness worsened. Jim loved bird hunting, fishing, and boating, and hiking with guns and a camera, exploring the Pacific NW with family and friends.

Please come to celebrate Jim’s life with us. December 17, at West Beach Condominiums,

10203 47th Ave SW.

Building B, Meeting Room

12:00 to 4:00 pm

Please bring pictures and stories.

“Go, get lost in the woods. We’ll find you.”