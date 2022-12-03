West Seattle, Washington

Celebration of Life on Tuesday for Clara Hattori, 103

Three months ago we published this remembrance of Clara S. Hattori. Now her Celebration of Life is scheduled – here’s the announcement:

Please join friends and family to celebrate 103 years of life well-lived by CLARA SASAKI HATTORI.

Share your memories and stories.

December 6th, Tuesday
4:30 to 6:30 pm
at C&P Coffee in West Seattle (5612 California SW)

