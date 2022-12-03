Celebration of Life on Tuesday for Clara Hattori, 103

Three months ago we published this remembrance of Clara S. Hattori. Now her Celebration of Life is scheduled – here’s the announcement:
Please join friends and family to celebrate 103 years of life well-lived by CLARA SASAKI HATTORI.
Share your memories and stories.
December 6th, Tuesday
4:30 to 6:30 pm
at C&P Coffee in West Seattle (5612 California SW)
(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries and memorial announcements by request, free of charge. Please email the text, and a photo if available, to westseattleblog@gmail.com)
| 0 COMMENTS