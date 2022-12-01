BIZNOTE: Change ahead for SoundYoga

Longtime WSB sponsor SoundYoga wants you to know, “We’re still here!” despite one big change ahead. Here’s the announcement, and a request:

On February 2, 1998, Chris Dormaier, Yoga instructor and author, founded and began operating the SoundYoga studio at 5639 California Avenue SW.

For nearly 25 years at this location, Chris and her fellow teachers have provided various levels of Yoga classes and Yoga teacher training to many of our West Seattle and broader Seattle-area residents. This past summer, Chris was notified by her landlord that the SoundYoga lease would not be renewed. Well, the time has come to close the beautiful SoundYoga studio space. However, like many businesses, SoundYoga had pivoted to providing online classes during COVID and we will continue to offer online classes after the studio space is gone. We will also offer a limited number of in-person classes near our former studio. If you have studio space to share, please contact us at info@soundyoga.com.

Our last day in the studio is November 30, 2022, and we look forward to continuing to serve the West Seattle community and beyond via our online classes found at SoundYoga.com.