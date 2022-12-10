10 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Alki sunbreak, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Before the afternoon arrives, some reminders about what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

TOY DRIVE AT JOHN L. SCOTT WESTWOOD, LAST DAY: Today’s the last day that unwrapped toys are being collected at John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (2600 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – details here.

PARKS/RECREATION CLOSURES: Reminder that – as noted here Wednesday – many Seattle Parks facilities/programs are closed today for staff training.

SILVER SOUNDS HOLIDAY SHOW: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon), madcap musical version of “A Christmas Carol” with music, dancing, jokes, skits, and a “mystery raffle.” Santa too!

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Mexicuban truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

WEST SEATTLE BOUTIQUE CRAWL: 5-8 pm, visit any or all of seven participating shops in The Junction, listed here.

HOLIDAY PARTY WITH REINDEER: You’re invited:

Join Denise with Compass Real Estate in welcoming reindeer from Rainier Ranch to West Seattle for an evening of festive tunes by DJ Blaznpersuasion, a visit with Santa, and toasty cocoa. 5-8 PM at 7746 32nd Ave SW. Hope to see you there!

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL WINTER CONCERT: Winter Concert for WSHS Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Percussion Ensemble, and Orchestra. 7 pm in the WSHS theater, free. (3000 California SW)

ORCA UPDATE WITH THE WHALE TRAIL, SOLD OUT: We’re told tickets have sold out for The Whale Trail‘s 7 pm winter gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, the fourth week begins for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!