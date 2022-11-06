YOU CAN HELP: Buy a wreath, help a school and farm

Want your holiday decorations to do good as well as look good? This announcement offers a way to do that:

The Bridge School Holiday Wreath Fundraiser: Embrace Community and Shop Local! Place orders by November 10th Items will be available for pickup at The Bridge School on November 17th The holidays will be here before you know it. Buy beautiful, long-lasting wreaths & holiday decor while supporting a local, independent elementary school and a local, family-owned farm this holiday season! Check out our Wreath Catalog and order here: fundraiser.support/WreathSale

The Bridge School is a cooperative elementary school at 10300 28th SW.

P.S. Holiday fundraisers are one of the many things we feature in our forthcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide – now’s the time to send info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!