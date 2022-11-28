YOU CAN HELP: ‘A Week of Giving for Sealth’

Even before we get to Giving Tuesday, the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA is hoping you can help them make this a Giving Week. Here’s their announcement:

Calling all Chief Sealth families, alums & supporters! Monday, November 28 starts a Week of Giving for Sealth. Please give what you can & spread the word!

As you know, our schools are funded for just the basics of operations, but it’s not the basics that bring many students or staff to the building each day. It’s a robust library collection, access to music, enriching afterschool programs, supplies and meal support for families, and strong offerings for all athletes that are vital to the overall success of our school & its community.

Give your tax deductible donation here: chiefsealthptsa.schoolauction.net/funddrive2022/g