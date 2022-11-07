West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

39℉

WHALES: Orcas in the area

November 7, 2022 8:05 am
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

8:05 AM: Southern Resident orcas are in the area, southbound toward Alki, reports Kersti Muul, who says they’re from L Pod.

8:45 AM: See comments for updates.

9 Replies to "WHALES: Orcas in the area"

  • Dan Ciske November 7, 2022 (8:16 am)
    Scattered over the place, heading south.

  • Becky M November 7, 2022 (8:24 am)
    They rounded Alki Point lighthouse going south at 8:20

  • kersti. November 7, 2022 (8:28 am)
    Spread from south end of Blake to Blakely rocks 

  • Robin Sinner November 7, 2022 (8:30 am)
    East of mid channel sb just north of Blake island passenger ferry following view from Emma Schmitz 

    • whales! November 7, 2022 (8:57 am)
      Yes, just north of the slow, passenger – only ferry. I’m looking with binoculars from shore in Fauntleroy.

  • kersti. November 7, 2022 (8:47 am)
    Jpod is here too. J19

  • kersti. November 7, 2022 (9:08 am)
    Lots of milling and directional changes one group in between Blake and Vashon and another group still north of Blake Island further west in the channel now

  • kersti. November 7, 2022 (9:14 am)
    Whales have flipped and are now northbound, leaders already at Restoration point 9:15

  • kersti. November 7, 2022 (9:23 am)
    Kpod present too!!!

