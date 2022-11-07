WHALES: Orcas in the area

8:05 AM: Southern Resident orcas are in the area, southbound toward Alki, reports Kersti Muul, who says they’re from L Pod.
8:45 AM: See comments for updates.
Scattered over the place, heading south.
They rounded Alki Point lighthouse going south at 8:20
Spread from south end of Blake to Blakely rocks
East of mid channel sb just north of Blake island passenger ferry following view from Emma Schmitz
Yes, just north of the slow, passenger – only ferry. I’m looking with binoculars from shore in Fauntleroy.
Jpod is here too. J19
Lots of milling and directional changes one group in between Blake and Vashon and another group still north of Blake Island further west in the channel now
Whales have flipped and are now northbound, leaders already at Restoration point 9:15
Kpod present too!!!
