WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 options

(Looking across Elliott Bay – Tuesday photo by David Gunwaldsen)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s our list for the rest of today:

TURKEY DISTRIBUTION: If you are in need, the West Seattle Food Bank‘s last pre-holiday distribution is until 2 pm today. (35th/Morgan)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. (And check out what’s new!)

JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, it’s jazz-duet night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm trivia at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, you can catch the preview performance of “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!