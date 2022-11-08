WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Other scenes from a windy day, before frosty night

In addition to the big power outage, here’s what else the north wind did today:

Wind-fueled waves battered the Alki seawall this afternoon – an example of the choppy seas that led King County Metro to cancel the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s runs for this afternoon/evening. Thanks to Jeremy Barton for the video. And via text, here’s a tree that fell on Ferry Avenue SW, no traffic or power effects:

It could be breezy again tomorrow – here’s the National Weather Service forecast – with wind from the northeast. First, we have a clear, cold night ahead, maybe even into the upper 20s; Suzanne emailed us to suggest a reminder that you need to protect your pipes from freezing, earlier than most years. Here’s some advice.