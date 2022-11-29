WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight, so far

With more snow expected.- not to mention wind – everything’s subject to change. But so far, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight – we’ll update as the day goes on with any changes we find out about (updates appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com):

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: Not weather-related – this was announced yesterday; staff illness has left the pool too short-handed to open. They hope to reopen Thursday.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’ve been focusing on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

COVID VACCINATIONS: Pop-up clinic at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-5 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

CITY COUNCIL’S FINAL BUDGET VOTE: Scheduled for their 2 pm meeting. Here’s the agenda; you can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DONATION DROPOFF TO HELP STUDENTS: Today’s the second of three Tuesdays on which volunteers are collecting donations outside the north entrance of West Seattle High School to help make “care packages” for students to use during. winter break. Our calendar listing includes info on what they need. 3-5 pm (3000 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: New start time for the longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

HOPS FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Holiday art market at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), 6-9 pm.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!