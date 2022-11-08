WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Hall at Fauntleroy’s full plan for free community dinner’s comeback, and how to help

(WSB photo from 2019’s Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy)

We mentioned a week and a half ago that The Hall at Fauntleroy plans to resume its full free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner, but details were pending. Today we have the full plan for this year’s return of the 20+-year tradition, from Reed Haggerty of The Hall’s parent DSquared Hospitality:

We are back for 2022 with a full FREE meal from 12 pm-3 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy!

This event is meant for anyone who would like to attend, and everyone is welcome!

We are also asking for WARM clothes donations (NEW socks, NEW blankets, winter jackets, etc.) as well as dessert donations – mmmm pumpkin pie!

Our goal is to “Fill the van” (we would like to overflow one of our catering vans with warm clothes … It has been so cold already this year!)

In addition to donations, we are looking for volunteers to assist with setup, service, and cleanup on the day of. Please see the sign up link here.

If you know someone who would like to donate, they can bring clothing donations or dessert donations to our warehouse in SODO starting Monday 11/21-Wednesday 11/23. Our business hours are 9-5.

If the trek down to SODO is too much, we will be taking donations the day of Thanksgiving starting at 9 am at The Hall.