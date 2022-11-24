West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2022 info: Grocery stores, restaurants, free community feasts, what to do before/after dinner, more …

(Harbor Avenue late-fall colors, photo by Ann Anderson)

Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for 15 years of being able to work for and with you. Here’s information you might find helpful on the holiday:

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: 11 on the list this year – see it here.

COFFEE: Here are three indies we know are open – C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 8 am-3 pm today. … Realfine Coffee‘s 35th/Kenyon location is open 8 am-1 pm. … Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is open 8 am-noon.

PRE-TURKEY EXERCISE : Five options this morning, indoor and outdoor:

–West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), open 7 am-11 am

–Gobble Gobble Group Run, 8 am from Alki – details here

–Nature walk on Alki, 8:45 am – details here

–Dragonfly’s donation yoga class, 9 am – details here

–Community cleanup on Alki, 10 am – details here

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year, open to all:

*The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s sit-down dinner returns, noon-3 pm. (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles sitdown dinner, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

*Admiral Pub, free “Friendsgiving” dinner starting at 7 pm – $10 donation requested if you can. 21+. (2306 California SW)

WANT TO HELP? You can drop off donations of desserts and/or warm clothing at The Hall at Fauntleroy, 9 am-noon, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).

WHAT TO DO AFTER (OR BEFORE) DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon/evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW).

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro buses are on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi boat or shuttle service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the weekend 2-boat schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday

*Seattle Parks‘ holiday closure list (including the West Seattle Golf Course)

*No Seattle Public Library services today

*USPS holiday

*Banking holiday

Seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We wish you a joyful holiday! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are thankful for your tips all year long!)