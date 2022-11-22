WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 4 pre-turkey exercise options

Before the cooking and feasting, you have a few ways to get moving on Thursday. The sun is supposed to be back just in time for the outdoor options, too. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(West Seattle Runner photo from 2018 Gobble Gobble Group Run)

GOBBLE GOBBLE GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is bringing back its holiday-morning run, 8 am from Alki. If you can, bring a nonperishable-food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank. Meetup location and other details are in our calendar listing.

THANKSGIVING NATURE WALK: West Seattle naturalist Ann is organizing this – meet at 8:45 am at the “Luna Girls on Alki” sculpture north of Salty’s – details in our calendar listing.

THANKSGIVING DONATION CLASS: 9 am Power Flow class at Dragonfly (3270 California SW), benefiting West Seattle Food Bank – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE YMCA: If you want to work out at the Y, the Triangle HQ (but not Fauntleroy) will be open 7 am-11 am on Thanksgiving. (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor)

Anything to add to the list? Email us! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!