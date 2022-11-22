WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 3 things to know if you don’t want to cook Thursday

The holiday is almost here. But not everyone is excited about cooking. If that’s where you fall, here are three things to know, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(WSB file photo, The Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving)

#1 – The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner is back. Noon-3 pm Thursday, all are welcome at The Hall, which is on the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). This is a two-decade-plus tradition brought to you by DSquared Hospitality, parent company of Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering. They provide the turkey and fixings – with a vegetarian option – and donated desserts (drop one off 9 am-noon on Thanksgiving if you can help with that) wrap up the meal.

#2 – The West Seattle Eagles are also ready to welcome hundreds into their HQ on the north end of The Junction (4426 California SW) – they’ll be serving a free turkey dinner too. Their doors are open that day for any and all community members – all ages, too (their bar will be closed that day).

#3 – If you’d rather dine/drink at a restaurant/bar on the holiday, every year we compile a list of West Seattle establishments that say they’re planning to be open. So far we have 10 on the list – see it here, and check back Thursday, as we’ll likely have some additions. (If you know of someplace that’ll be open, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)