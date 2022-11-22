West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 3 things to know if you don’t want to cook Thursday

November 22, 2022 9:37 pm
The holiday is almost here. But not everyone is excited about cooking. If that’s where you fall, here are three things to know, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(WSB file photo, The Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving)

#1 – The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner is back. Noon-3 pm Thursday, all are welcome at The Hall, which is on the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). This is a two-decade-plus tradition brought to you by DSquared Hospitality, parent company of Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering. They provide the turkey and fixings – with a vegetarian option – and donated desserts (drop one off 9 am-noon on Thanksgiving if you can help with that) wrap up the meal.

#2 – The West Seattle Eagles are also ready to welcome hundreds into their HQ on the north end of The Junction (4426 California SW) – they’ll be serving a free turkey dinner too. Their doors are open that day for any and all community members – all ages, too (their bar will be closed that day).

#3 – If you’d rather dine/drink at a restaurant/bar on the holiday, every year we compile a list of West Seattle establishments that say they’re planning to be open. So far we have 10 on the list – see it here, and check back Thursday, as we’ll likely have some additions. (If you know of someplace that’ll be open, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)

