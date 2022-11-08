UPDATE: Big West Seattle power outage

1:09 PM: Power’s out for what appears to be a wide stretch – signals out along California as we drove north.

1:20 PM UPDATE: 10,000 customers from the Junction north. No word yet on the cause.

1:35 PM: This hit just as we were heading out on an interview – the signal lights started going out all along California, from The Junction northward. Have made our way back now. Remember that any non-functioning signalized intersection is a four-way stop. Also note that if you’re hearing sirens – when the power goes out, some automatic fire alarms are triggered, and some elevators get stuck, and Seattle Fire crews have to respond to all of that.