UPDATE: Big West Seattle power outage

November 8, 2022 1:09 pm
1:09 PM: Power’s out for what appears to be a wide stretch – signals out along California as we drove north.

1:20 PM UPDATE: 10,000 customers from the Junction north. No word yet on the cause.

1:35 PM: This hit just as we were heading out on an interview – the signal lights started going out all along California, from The Junction northward. Have made our way back now. Remember that any non-functioning signalized intersection is a four-way stop. Also note that if you’re hearing sirens – when the power goes out, some automatic fire alarms are triggered, and some elevators get stuck, and Seattle Fire crews have to respond to all of that.

  • Kathy November 8, 2022 (1:31 pm)
    My friend is stuck in the elevator at Junction 47 apartments!

  • Laura November 8, 2022 (1:32 pm)
    My neighbor and I heard a loud sort of buzzing, vibrating noise before the power went out. And actually it went out, came back on, went out, came back on, and then stayed out. Makes me very curious what happened!

  • High point November 8, 2022 (1:32 pm)
    We heard loud bangs/pops at 1:04pm, lights flickered but power stayed on; just South of Camp Long

  • Sarah Abare November 8, 2022 (1:33 pm)
    We live in north admiral and our power (and neighborhood’s) went out at 1:00.

  • West Seattle Coug November 8, 2022 (1:34 pm)
    37th Ave SW and Landers – out.

  • Max November 8, 2022 (1:34 pm)
    ttps://www.seattle.gov/city-light/outages

  • Lola November 8, 2022 (1:36 pm)
    We are still on at 50th & Alaska.  Weird.. 

  • Seachasbo November 8, 2022 (1:37 pm)
    Findley and California, south of junction out.

  • Brian November 8, 2022 (1:37 pm)
    Electric out in 5400 block of California

