WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Want to get a photo of your pet with Santa?

We’re continuing to assemble the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and just got the first “pet photos with Santa” announcement of the season:

It’s happening one week from today, on Sunday, November 20, at Dough Joy Donuts in The Junction (4310 SW Oregon). Forgotten Dogs Rescue, which is led by a West Seattle resident, says “We will have Erika Smith Photography with us! For a $25 donation, everyone will receive at least one digital photo file (able to be printed), a 5″x7″ print, and their dog’s photo on our Facebook page.”

P.S. Thanks to everyone who’s sent holiday events already, and if you have one planned – from Santa photos to bazaars to concerts to donation drives and beyond – please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com as soon as you can.