WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Trio of tree lightings this week

(Photo courtesy Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish)

With the snow’s over and the possible wind has yet to arrive, we’re taking a moment to talk about three West Seattle tree lightings later this week:

FRIDAY NIGHT, HIGH POINT FRUIT-TREE LIGHTING: Following the afternoon Winter Festival (3-5 pm), you’re invited to High Point Commons Park for the lighting of the fruit trees at 5:15 pm Friday (December 2nd). This is the second year of this multi-tree lighting ceremony in the park.

FRIDAY NIGHT, OLG ‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: 7 pm at 35th/Myrtle, on the north side of Our Lady of Guadalupe, it’s the annual event lighting the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree (along with other greenery outside the church). Christmas carol singalong, too. Bring a nonperishable food donation, if you can, for St. Vincent de Paul.

SATURDAY NIGHT, WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION: As we’ve previewed a few times already, this year the Christmas tree lighting at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) is part of an even-bigger street festival, with a Night Market and Glorious Lights of West Seattle (wear lights and compete in a contest!), live holiday music, plus a beer/mulled-wine garden. The festival is set for 4 pm-8:30 pm, with the tree lighting at 6:30 pm.