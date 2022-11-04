WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Here’s how to be part of this year’s Festival of Trees

That’s one of our photos from last year’s first-ever West Seattle Festival of Trees. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is organizing it again this year, and calling for entries. Here’s the info:

Rotary Club of West Seattle and Brookdale Admiral Heights are teaming up for our second annual Festival of Trees fundraising event! This event spans over a two-week period and revolves around the display of decorated trees and wreaths that will later get auctioned off and benefit West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation.

Important Dates

November 17: Deadline to sign up as a tree or wreath sponsor (email kjersti@strouplegal.com to sign up or for more information)

November 25-28: Dates for setting up your tree or wreath

November 29-December 8: Open viewing of the trees and wreaths to the community

December 8: Gala open to the public with beverages, 6-8 pm at Brookdale Admiral Heights, no fee for entrance, RSVPs are requested in advance to kjersti@strouplegal.com but it is open to everyone, a donation to the WS Food Bank gets you in the door

All proceeds from the sale of the trees and wreaths benefit the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation which serves local youth, seniors, and the greater community. We’ll also be supporting the West Seattle Food Bank with donations of non-perishable food and gently used clothes used as the “entrance fee” to the event.