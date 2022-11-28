WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more burglary cases

Late last night, we reported on the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a west Admiral home. He’s in jail this afternoon; the register shows it’s his fifth time there this year. Meantime, we have information on two other burglary cases, both early this morning:

MULTIPLE BREAK-INS, ONE SUSPECT: This one also resulted in an arrest; the 37-year-old suspect is in jail, where records show he spent a month and a half at the start of the year after an assault arrest. In this case, police were first called to a home in the 6400 block of 30th SW around 1:40 am, after a 911 caller reported someone in the back of their house, breaking a window. The report narrative says “There were multiple other calls from neighbors as well, describing someone running through backyards stating someone was trying to kill them.” Officers arrived to find two different households “reported that someone had broken a window and entered, then left, their residences. … Reports also came out that he had left 3 backpacks in someone’s backyard, and might be taking off clothes as he moved about.” Officers found him nearby; the report says he told them he had taken meth while hanging out with a friend and believed “people were chasing him.” He had been injured, likely from breaking windows, and was treated at Harborview before being booked into jail this morning.

STORE BURGLARY: Glass-breaking was also the method of entry when Global Smoke and Vape at 35th/Roxbury was broken into before 4 am today. This photo of the aftermath was texted to us:

A 911 caller reported suspected burglars “loading up a gold van.” They were gone when police arrived five minutes later. The report narrative notes “the front door had holes punched through the glass in several places and there was a large opening in the glass … the metal gate, situated behind the glass door, had been pried open as well, to grant access to the burglars.” They talked to a witness who saw it from their nearby residence, describing the gold van as “similar to a Chrysler” and two burglars, one dressed in black, the other, in a “light or white jacket and white shoes,” appearing to act as a lookout. They left northbound on 35th. Video shown to police by the store owner showed the burglar wearing black hitting the store glass with a “long metal shaft of some kind,” the report says. The owner told police that merchandise had been stolen (the report does not elaborate on exactly what).