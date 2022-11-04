WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft temporarily closes coffee stand, and 2 more reader reports

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

TEMPORARILY CLOSED BY THEFT: West Bay Coffee and Smoothies (2255 Harbor Avenue SW) has been hit again, and this time they’re temporarily closed as a result. Proprietor Jennifer reports:

At 6 pm on Wednesday night we lost power. Thinking it must be a power outage in the neighborhood, but looking around, it was just us. Waiting till Seattle City Light opened (7:30 am), they couldn’t find any problems either, and said check your breaker.

By 1 pm, I was still not able to be open for business, I got a call from Seattle City Light saying something wasn’t quite right and we’re sending a technician out. And this is what we found: The whole power meter completely stolen off the building and all the wiring leading to the shop had been ripped out and gone! All the cut wire was exposed and in the rain.

Jennifer says the building owner “isn’t willing to help us once again” – you might recall the saga of the broken water pipes last winter – and her 15-year small business is on a month-to-month, “so I’m on my own once again to figure out if I want to stay. … I understand the property is for sale but it has been for years, and in the meantime we’re still here and thriving more than ever! Sales are up the last 3 years thanks to this amazing community. Plus I have the best team! I’m so appreciative for them being so supportive during these challenging times. So we closed for a bit until we figure out what’s next to do. Currently waiting for our Seattle City Light rep to give us the next step.” And if you have any information about the meter/wiring theft, the SPD incident # is 2022-923739.

CAR HARDTOP THEFT ATTEMPT: Via email:

On October 29 (between 2 to 3 PM), I parked my car in the parking lot at West Seattle Home Depot (7345 Delridge Wy SW). I was in the store for approximately 15 minutes. After I exited the store and approached my car, a witness told me that three men had broken the passenger-side window and attempted with a heavy manual object (likely used to steal catalytic converters) to remove my Miata convertible hardtop. Because no VIN or other identifiers exist on removable hardtops that require simple unlatching and removal once a car is broken into, I have special locks in place that they were not able to remove and take the hardtop (my car has been broken into 5 times in 13 yr living in West Seattle). The tool they used cut metal as the latches are sawed in half. However, in addition to the broken window, they did extensive damage to the interior of the car by trying to remove the hardtop, including breaking all latches and damaging the structures that attach the hardtop. Brazen given it was attempted in a public store parking lot.

WOULD-BE PACKAGE/MAIL THIEF? If anyone along SW Yancy east of Avalon Way is missing packages/mail, Calista reports this sighting before noon on Thursday: A man following a USPS letter carrier who was making his rounds, going up to homes right after the letter carrier had been there. After watching the man for a while, she says she alerted the carrier – she didn’t have a phone with her to call 911 – so she’s hopeful he called police. The carrier drove off and Calista did too, but she says she saw an approaching Amazon truck in her rear-view mirror.