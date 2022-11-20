WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbed; charges filed in 2 cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE ROBBED: Police are investigating a shoplift-turned-robbery reported at the South Delridge T-Mobile store about an hour ago. Officers told dispatch the store reported two men made off with iPhones, an iPod, and asked for cash. They were described initially as two Hispanic men in their mid-20s, one in a red cap and green jacket, one dressed all in black. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-312063.

ROBBERY CHARGE: A shoplift-turned-robbery case at Westwood Village earlier this month has resulted in a felony charge. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a second-degree robbery charge against 23-year-old Alexis M. Smith, who has an Olympia address and no known criminal history. She is accused of stealing items worth $177 from Marshall’s around 7 pm November 3rd and threatening store security with what turned out to be sharp scissors, at first reported as a knife. Police found her a few blocks away, at Delridge and Trenton. She was booked into King County Jail and released the next day; she is due in court tomorrow for arraignment.

HARASSMENT CHARGE: A 37-year-old man is charged with felony harassment for allegedly attacking a man who was waiting with others looking for day-labor work outside The Home Depot on Delridge. Hector M. Madrigal is accused of approaching the victim around 8 am November 7th and demanding money. He then allegedly grabbed a “4 x 4 composite post” and threatened to kill the victim, hitting him in the leg. Police were called by a bystander reporting what looked like a fight. The victim told officers that Madrigal, who has three felony convictions, often hassles the people gathered to look for work there. Madrigal remains in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail and is due to be arraigned Wednesday.