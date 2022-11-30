WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V

Andy sent this stolen-car report, hoping you might see it abandoned somewhere:

I wanted to report that my red 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen sometime between 3 am-530 am this morning. It had been parked right in front of our house on SW Dawson Street (west of California Ave/Rite Aid).

We looked out to see if there was snow. No snow, no car, either!

Police have been contacted, and I’ve spoken to an officer directly. They’re on the lookout. Hopefully someone spots it!

1999 Honda CR-V (Red)

License Plate: AYB4627