WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Husqvarna motorcycle

The report and photo are from Larissa:
Sometime between 10/24-10/31 our bike was stolen on 60th Ave and Stevens. It was covered and contained a bike lock. It’s a 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. License plate: #5J5838
SPD incident # is 2022-294305.
