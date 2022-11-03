West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Husqvarna motorcycle

November 3, 2022 1:51 pm
The report and photo are from Larissa:

Sometime between 10/24-10/31 our bike was stolen on 60th Ave and Stevens. It was covered and contained a bike lock. It’s a 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. License plate: #5J5838

SPD incident # is 2022-294305.

