WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; car prowl; meeting reminder

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STOLEN KIA; Emailed by Rachel:

My car was stolen over the weekend: Make: Kia

Model: Forte

Year: 2010

Color: Black

License Plate: ADU5192

Case Number: 22-307144 It was stolen over the weekend (likely on Saturday) from the corner of 14th Avenue SW and Kenyon Street.

The stolen car resembles this stock photo.

CAR PROWL: Texter reports their Jeep Cherokee was broken into overnight Monday/Tuesday. It happened on 63rd SW in the Alki area.

MEETING REMINDER: Another reminder – tomorrow night (Thursday, November 17), 7 pm, is the long-planned community meeting with police at the Southwest Precinct. If you have a question about a specific incident or general trend/concern, this is the time/place to ask. In addition to local police, City Attorney Ann Davison is scheduled to speak. The precinct is at Delridge/Webster; the public entrance is off the parking lot, just east of Home Depot’s south entrance on Webster.